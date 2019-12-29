Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

HOLI has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.70 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $974.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.38. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $123.23 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4,860.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 131.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 186.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 440.4% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

