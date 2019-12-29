Howdoo (UDOO) Market Cap Tops $623,229.00

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $623,229.00 and $34,439.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Howdoo token can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and CoinBene. During the last week, Howdoo has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Howdoo Token Profile

Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Howdoo

Howdoo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

