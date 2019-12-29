Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Huntsman by 26.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 182,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 37,815 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Huntsman by 74.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 492,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 209,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 26.0% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUN stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.22. 689,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,207. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUN. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.21 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

