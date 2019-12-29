Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Up 7.0% in December

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 35,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 18.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 56,845 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 41.4% during the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 174,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 51,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hurco Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 71.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.73. 14,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,711. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.40. Hurco Companies has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $44.06. The company has a market cap of $259.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.