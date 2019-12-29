ICON (ICX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.03 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001596 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, DragonEX, Rfinex and Upbit. ICON has a total market cap of $61.28 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00189532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.01362252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00017594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00124808 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 512,651,382 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bithumb, Rfinex, Binance, Hotbit, DragonEX, HitBTC, CoinTiger, Allbit, Upbit, Bitbns, OKEx, OOOBTC, IDEX, ABCC, Huobi and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

