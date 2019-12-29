IG Gold (IGG) Price Hits $0.0001

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $4,124.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar. One IG Gold token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, CoinExchange, LATOKEN and TRX Market.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00189078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.01331722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00124755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a token. It launched on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TRX Market, CoinExchange, LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

