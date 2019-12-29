Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE:ISV opened at C$15.69 on Friday. Information Services has a 52 week low of C$14.61 and a 52 week high of C$18.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.62. The company has a market cap of $274.58 million and a PE ratio of 18.03.

Get Information Services alerts:

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.18 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Information Services will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.