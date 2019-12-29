Insider Buying: HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HAN) Insider Acquires £19,000 in Stock

HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HAN) insider William Salomon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

William Salomon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, William Salomon acquired 50,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £94,000 ($123,651.67).

HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock opened at GBX 188.60 ($2.48) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 million and a PE ratio of 12.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 180.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 517.49. HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 has a 52 week low of GBX 2.64 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,140 ($15.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 Company Profile

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

