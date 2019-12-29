Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) to post $52.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.06 million and the lowest is $49.31 million. Inspired Entertainment reported sales of $30.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year sales of $139.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.28 million to $142.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $245.72 million, with estimates ranging from $233.86 million to $257.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.67 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INSE. ValuEngine cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

INSE stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. 26,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,784. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 102,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 44.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 352,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 15.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 11.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.