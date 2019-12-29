Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Short Interest Update

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the November 28th total of 6,840,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $279,009.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $826,408.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 361,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,678,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,241 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,324. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,084,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,660,000 after purchasing an additional 382,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,511,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,562,000 after purchasing an additional 488,675 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 143.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,510,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831,538 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,075,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,307,000 after purchasing an additional 254,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.00. 1,226,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,515. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $71.20 and a fifty-two week high of $95.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. ValuEngine lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $101.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

