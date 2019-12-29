International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get International Seaways alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Seaways from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

International Seaways stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $30.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.42 million. Research analysts predict that International Seaways will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 5,300 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $138,065.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,995 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,604,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after buying an additional 404,977 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.