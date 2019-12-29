Interzone (ITZ) Reaches Market Cap of $233.00

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Interzone coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. Interzone has a market cap of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,485.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.01801431 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.03 or 0.02871992 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00587563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00629569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00062016 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024188 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00395352 BTC.

About Interzone

Interzone (ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

