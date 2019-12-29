Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the November 28th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 588,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.15.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $597.88. 429,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,793. The company has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $578.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $537.30. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $446.46 and a 52 week high of $601.60.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.54, for a total value of $1,660,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,682.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,113,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,042,638.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,319 shares of company stock worth $14,351,365. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

