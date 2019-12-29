Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.64.

INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,730,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 124,383 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $3,731,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $335,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,945,904 shares of company stock worth $1,771,511,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000.

INVH traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $443.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

