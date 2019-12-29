Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Short Interest Update

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the November 28th total of 8,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IONS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of IONS stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.78. 795,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,293. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.66. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $50.89 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $325,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,489.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,154 shares of company stock worth $2,524,442. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

