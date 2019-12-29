Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Short Interest Update

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the November 28th total of 8,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on IONS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.
Shares of IONS stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.78. 795,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,293. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.66. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $50.89 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58.
In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $325,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,489.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,154 shares of company stock worth $2,524,442. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.
