Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Itron and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.90.

ITRI stock opened at $83.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. Itron has a 1 year low of $45.54 and a 1 year high of $85.36.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. Itron had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $624.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Itron will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Philip Mezey sold 31,420 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $2,287,690.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,708.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at $869,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,040 over the last ninety days. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,987,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,079,000 after purchasing an additional 60,154 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth about $8,468,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the second quarter worth about $587,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

