Jarvis+ (JAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $159,863.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $159,863.00 and $46,027.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00193795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.45 or 0.01347917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00124207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,587,665 tokens. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

Jarvis+ Token Trading

Jarvis+ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.