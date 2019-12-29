Jefferies Financial Group Trims FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Target Price to $270.00

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut FleetCor Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $311.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $324.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $287.35.

NYSE:FLT opened at $285.82 on Thursday. FleetCor Technologies has a 1 year low of $180.05 and a 1 year high of $315.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.52 and a 200-day moving average of $291.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Garnsey Colette bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,847,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,473,000 after purchasing an additional 428,695 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 67,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

