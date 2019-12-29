JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €5.00 Price Target for Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.40 ($6.28).

Shares of CEC1 opened at €4.98 ($5.79) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.76. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a 52 week high of €5.75 ($6.69). The stock has a market cap of $13.34 million and a P/E ratio of 14.69.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

