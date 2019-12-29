Just Eat (LON:JE) Given a GBX 980 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a GBX 980 ($12.89) price target on Just Eat (LON:JE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JE. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Just Eat to a hold rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.87) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Just Eat from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 798 ($10.50) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Just Eat from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Just Eat from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and set a top pick rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 763.31 ($10.04).

Get Just Eat alerts:

LON:JE opened at GBX 829.60 ($10.91) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 771.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 703.84. Just Eat has a 52-week low of GBX 569.60 ($7.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.03.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.