Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dec 29th, 2019

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 931,900 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the November 28th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $66,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaman by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,125,000 after acquiring an additional 57,847 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kaman by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kaman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kaman by 140.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 150,036 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman in the third quarter worth about $11,803,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

NYSE:KAMN traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $66.38. The stock had a trading volume of 99,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,517. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.10. Kaman has a 1-year low of $54.41 and a 1-year high of $68.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.33 million. Kaman had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Kaman’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

