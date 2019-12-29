Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. 746,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,445. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.25% and a negative net margin of 909.24%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $283,400.00. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 741,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,610. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,859,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $15,552,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,790 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,310,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 369,590 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

