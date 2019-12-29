Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,270,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the November 28th total of 11,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 18.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $283,400.00. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 12,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $208,238.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,610. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,526,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after buying an additional 347,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after buying an additional 2,028,790 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $18,859,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after buying an additional 369,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $15,552,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 746,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,445. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.60.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.25% and a negative net margin of 909.24%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 million. Analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

