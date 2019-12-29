Kcash Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Kcash token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. In the last seven days, Kcash has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $735,439.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Kcash Token Profile

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

