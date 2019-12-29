Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) a €28.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.67 ($31.01).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik stock opened at €24.76 ($28.79) on Wednesday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a twelve month low of €16.67 ($19.38) and a twelve month high of €25.38 ($29.51). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €24.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.27.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

