Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€2.68” Price Target for Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ISP. HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.50) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.10 ($2.44) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.24 ($2.60).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 52 week high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

