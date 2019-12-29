KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Receives $32.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KKR. Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of KKR stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $30.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr acquired 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. increased its position in KKR & Co Inc by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in KKR & Co Inc by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,054,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,171,000 after purchasing an additional 129,228 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,176,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in KKR & Co Inc by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

