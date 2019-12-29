KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the November 28th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of KLAC traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $178.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.83. KLA has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $179.95.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. KLA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KLA will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of KLA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $156.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

In other news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 2,925 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $515,180.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $729,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,299 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,844,000. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,043,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 233.3% during the third quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 19.9% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in KLA by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 220,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

