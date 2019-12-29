La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Short Interest Up 20.5% in December

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the November 28th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 808,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 16.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 97.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 127.1% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. 696,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,810. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $13.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.03). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 683.88% and a negative return on equity of 715.11%. The business had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

