Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on LDOS. Barclays began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Leidos by 236.8% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 14,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Leidos by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 109,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 958.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,113,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,543,000 after buying an additional 3,724,716 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at about $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.08. Leidos has a 12 month low of $50.66 and a 12 month high of $98.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 31.05%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

