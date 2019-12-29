Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Short Interest Update

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the November 28th total of 9,390,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Liberty Global by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Liberty Global by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $21.85. 2,265,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 112.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

