Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Short Interest Up 17.4% in December

Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the November 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LMST has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limestone Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other Limestone Bancorp news, major shareholder Jennifer Elizabeth Porter sold 28,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $436,386.00. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMST. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 31.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 51.2% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $17.17. 4,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,572. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $18.49.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. Research analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

