Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LMNR. ValuEngine raised shares of Limoneira from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Limoneira from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $343.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other Limoneira news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $72,660. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 132,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

