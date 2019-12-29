MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

MMYT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

MakeMyTrip stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,567. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $181.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.99 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 29.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

