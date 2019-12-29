Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,122.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,342. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,132.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,131.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel has a 12-month low of $950.16 and a 12-month high of $1,216.47.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $13.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.55 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Markel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Markel will post 40.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,137.01, for a total transaction of $284,252.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,361,003.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,173.93, for a total transaction of $586,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,249,771.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $6,347,325. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Markel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Markel by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Markel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Markel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in Markel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,136.50.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.