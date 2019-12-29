Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.20.

MASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.49. 220,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,582. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.50. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. Masimo has a 12-month low of $101.87 and a 12-month high of $160.25.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $229.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.92 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 15,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 3,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,655,010 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Analyst Recommendations for Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit