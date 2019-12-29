Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.20.

MASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.49. 220,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,582. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.50. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. Masimo has a 12-month low of $101.87 and a 12-month high of $160.25.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $229.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.92 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 15,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 3,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,655,010 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.