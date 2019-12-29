MASTERNET Hits Market Cap of $5,856.00 (MASH)

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One MASTERNET token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. MASTERNET has a market capitalization of $5,856.00 and $251.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MASTERNET has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00191133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.01351867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025484 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00123624 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MASTERNET Profile

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. The official website for MASTERNET is akasicglobal.io . The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH

MASTERNET Token Trading

MASTERNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASTERNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASTERNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

