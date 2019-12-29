Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price target on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Mattel to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Mattel by 7.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Mattel by 170.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 129,093 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 27.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 25.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 174,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 7.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,189,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 79,928 shares during the period.

MAT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.80. 3,012,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,829,053. Mattel has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

