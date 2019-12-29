MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.18 on Thursday. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $3.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $162.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.72.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 514.11%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEI Pharma news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold acquired 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $34,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,632 shares in the company, valued at $658,170.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $75,075. 4.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 55.6% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 105.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 19,907 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 92.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 57,211 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

