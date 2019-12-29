Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) will announce $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mellanox Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.68. Mellanox Technologies reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $6.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mellanox Technologies.

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.59 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MLNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Shares of MLNX stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.86. The company had a trading volume of 305,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,871. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.82. Mellanox Technologies has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $121.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 19.4% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mellanox Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Mellanox Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,954 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mellanox Technologies (MLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.