Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MELI has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $713.00 target price on Mercadolibre and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC raised Mercadolibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $670.00 target price (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Mercadolibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $654.13.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $599.24 on Wednesday. Mercadolibre has a one year low of $282.44 and a one year high of $698.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $566.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $585.39.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $603.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercadolibre will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 6.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 123,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,679,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 123.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 154.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth $327,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,500,000 after buying an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.