Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.14 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will report sales of $12.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.03 billion and the highest is $12.24 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. posted sales of $11.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year sales of $47.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.78 billion to $47.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $49.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.04 billion to $50.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $40,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $49,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $58,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.50. 3,586,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,353,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.