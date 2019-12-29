Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.66.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTH shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Dana Bradford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $682,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,095,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,572,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 9.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 912,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,853,000 after buying an additional 76,483 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,743,000 after buying an additional 79,976 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 9.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 575,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after buying an additional 51,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 563,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after buying an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.41. 208,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.21 and its 200-day moving average is $64.04.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $940.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.41 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 6.29%. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

