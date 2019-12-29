MetaHash (MHC) Hits Market Cap of $5.07 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $777,695.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002658 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013617 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00190483 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.01352159 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000622 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025573 BTC.
- COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00124554 BTC.
- Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.
#MetaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
