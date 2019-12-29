Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Receives $42.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

MEI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,214. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 13.7% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

