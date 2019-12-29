MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the November 28th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:MTG remained flat at $$14.14 on Friday. 1,464,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.08% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $318.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $77,766.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,245.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 72,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $1,014,543.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,058,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,860,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 475,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,987. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 473.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,162,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,956 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,364,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,485,000 after purchasing an additional 970,551 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 31.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,021,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,703 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 60.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 896,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 338,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 566,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

