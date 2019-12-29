Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the November 28th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 566,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.18.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $130.00. 268,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $140.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.58%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,445.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 3,423 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $469,087.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,881,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,484,000 after purchasing an additional 346,064 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.6% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,300,000 after purchasing an additional 165,702 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,713,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,785,000 after purchasing an additional 89,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,394,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,255,000 after purchasing an additional 44,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,125,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,526,000 after purchasing an additional 65,840 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

