Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MTX. ValuEngine downgraded Minerals Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.85. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $63.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.85.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.43 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.13%.

In related news, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $778,115.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,554.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $403,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

