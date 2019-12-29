Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 160,700 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 174,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 122,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mistras Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Mistras Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mistras Group by 29.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Mistras Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mistras Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mistras Group stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $13.86. 87,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $192.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.10 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Research analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MG. ValuEngine cut Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Mistras Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit