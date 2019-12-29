Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 160,700 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 174,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 122,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mistras Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Mistras Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mistras Group by 29.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Mistras Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mistras Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mistras Group stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $13.86. 87,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $192.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.10 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Research analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MG. ValuEngine cut Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Mistras Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

