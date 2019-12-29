Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) Short Interest Down 11.3% in December

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the November 28th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 561,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MR traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $7.44. 421,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,604. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. Montage Resources has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $280.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. Montage Resources had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $163.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Montage Resources will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Montage Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Montage Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Montage Resources by 322.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Montage Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Montage Resources by 27.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MR. Capital One Financial raised shares of Montage Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Montage Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montage Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Montage Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.45.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

